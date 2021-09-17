Dogeswap Price Tops $22.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for $22.00 or 0.00046304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded down 48% against the dollar. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $439,977.11 and $557.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00117300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00171682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.30 or 0.07249685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.94 or 0.99718574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.52 or 0.00828296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

