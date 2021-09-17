Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.