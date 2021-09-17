Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $8.05 or 0.00016977 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and $21.42 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00135290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.01 or 0.00761165 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

