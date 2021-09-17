Dovu (DOV) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $18.08 million and $3.11 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00132922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 712,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.