DPRating (RATING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,397.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $822,834.23 and $8,397.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.