DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares in the company, valued at $104,374,509.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,902,214 shares of company stock worth $267,489,304 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.