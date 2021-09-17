Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

