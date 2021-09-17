Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.