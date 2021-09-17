DREP (DREP) Price Tops $1.96 on Top Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00129941 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.40 or 0.00753797 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

