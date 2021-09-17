DREP [old] (DREP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.91 or 0.00769480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00045601 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

