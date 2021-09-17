DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) shares fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.99. 2,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,394,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

