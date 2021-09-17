DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
DTE Energy stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.
In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
