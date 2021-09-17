DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007501 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

