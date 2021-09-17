Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,808. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after buying an additional 517,092 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 3,019,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,033. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -189.54.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

