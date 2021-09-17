Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,564. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

