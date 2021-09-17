DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.42 or 0.00032221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $124,611.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

