Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DUOL opened at $185.00 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $185.85.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

