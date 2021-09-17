Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00129174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045043 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

