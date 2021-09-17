Duston Williams Sells 19,336 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 6,136,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,273. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $71,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.