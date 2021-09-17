Dvision Network (DVI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.85 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $105.47 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

