Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,642 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 401,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.17 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.

