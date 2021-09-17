Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

