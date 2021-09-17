Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $130.92 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.