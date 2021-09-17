Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

