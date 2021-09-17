Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $108.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

