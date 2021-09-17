Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

