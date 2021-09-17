Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 459,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $64.66 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

