Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 824,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54.

