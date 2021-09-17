Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $686,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

