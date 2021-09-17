Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

