Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $10,709,000.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

