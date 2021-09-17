Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

