Dynamic Market Cap Reaches $6.16 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $10.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.96 or 0.07170584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00380431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $618.13 or 0.01311760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00119652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.00549098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00505832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00338369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

