Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 945,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DYNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

