Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.