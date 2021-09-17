Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
DVAX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
