DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in DZS by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. DZS has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $380.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

