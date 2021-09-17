e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $113.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00382751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,482 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,220 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

