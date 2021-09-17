e-Money (NGM) Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and $285,233.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00071239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00118322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00177940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.07 or 0.07166698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.28 or 1.00039081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00830665 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

