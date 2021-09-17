Earnbase (ENB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,308.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00008108 BTC on exchanges. Earnbase has a market cap of $468,809.92 and $4,308.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.94 or 0.07178085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,327.56 or 0.99422602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.05 or 0.00829888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

