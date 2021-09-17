East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,724 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.