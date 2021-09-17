Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of EBC opened at $18.80 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.