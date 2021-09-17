EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP Sells $333,222.00 in Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EGP stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $170.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

