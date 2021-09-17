easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESYJY. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.