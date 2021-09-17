easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESYJY. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

