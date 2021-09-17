Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 29,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Eat Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

