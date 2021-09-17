Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.