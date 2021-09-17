Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM remained flat at $$12.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,431. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

