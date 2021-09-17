Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ebara in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

