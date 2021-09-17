eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.30. 11,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

