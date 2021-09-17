eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 45.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,842. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

