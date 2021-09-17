EchoLink (EKO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,351.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $916,765.08 and $35,351.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.