ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

